Anwar says govt policies will be decided collectively with Pakatan when he becomes PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after a press conference at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya July 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reassured that government policies would be decided together as a coalition when he takes over as the country’s prime minister.

The PKR President, during a press conference after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting, was answering to queries if the continuity of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s policies would go on when he takes up the post.

“Tun is acting based on Pakatan Harapan policies, and I am a Pakatan Harapan member,” quipped Anwar in a brief response.

His comments comes after reports by analysts who were in the opinion that foreign investors will be hesitant over policies that would be implemented by Anwar when he takes over.

Doubts were harboured by investors over the possible change of policies affecting funders from abroad, who are just getting accustomed to the new policies set by PH.

PH has promised that Anwar will take over Dr Mahathir’s position as the next Prime Minister, but when exactly the transition is set to happen, has been up for debate.