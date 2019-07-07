Kepala Batas boy, four, needs RM100,000 for surgery to restore hearing

One Hope Charity and Welfare Berhad director Chua Sui Hau (left) hands over a cheque amounting to RM10,000 to Awiskarni Zukarnaini, 65, (second from left) and his wife Endon Rashid, 62, to help their grandson Ahmad Urwah Amin Ahmad Lutfi Amir with his surgery. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 7 — Unable to react and respond like other children because of his hearing disability, a four-year-old is in urgent need of about RM100,000 for a cochlear implant surgery that will restore his hearing.

Ahmad Urwah Amin Ahmad Lutfi Amir from Kepala Batas has been diagnosed with nerve problem in the right side of his brain.

“When we interact with him, his reaction is slow and he does not respond to voice calls. We need to use hand signals if we want to communicate with him.

“So, my husband and I take care of him when his parents are at work. We can’t send him to a nursery like other children as he needs full attention,” said his maternal grandmother, Endon Rashid, 62

Both she and her husband, Awiskarni Zulkarnaini, 65, together with the boy’s parents Ahmad Lutfi Amir Soid, 33, and Asma Aainaa Awiskarni, 32, were present at a press conference organised by One Hope Charity and Welfare Berhad that is helping to seek contributions for the surgery.

The welfare organisation’s director, Chua Sui Hau, said it wanted to help Ahmad Urwah’s family seek funds so that he could lead a normal life and go to kindergarten just like other children.

The total cost for the treatment is RM200,000 and the organisation has pledged RM10,000.

“It has been confirmed that Ahmad Urwah is fit for surgery. His parents can only afford RM100,000 but still require the balance of nearly RM100,000 and are counting on the generosity of the public and appealing for donations,” said Chua.

He said the boy had used a hearing aid for about a year but his hearing had not improved, so doctors had advised that Ahmad Urwah undergo surgery as soon as possible.

The surgery is expected to be carried out at the Loh Guan Lye Specialist Hospital after which he will have to undergo therapy sessions.

People who wish to donate can do so through One Hope Charity and Welfare Berhad’s Public Bank account 3192433435. They can also call 016-4192192 or 04-5059800. — Bernama