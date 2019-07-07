Dr M: Felda estates the way to go

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves as he arrives for the Felda Settlers Day 2019 celebration in Felda Selancar 3, Rompin July 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

ROMPIN, July 7 — The government plans to merge Felda settlers’ lands to become big estates that can generate lucrative income for them through more efficient and professional management, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this type of management was practised by huge estates belonging to foreigners since the time of the British colonial administration, which enabled them to make profits even when commodity prices dropped, though the margins were small, apart from not having to depend on subsidies.

However, he said efforts to convince Felda settlers to go down this road might be difficult in the beginning especially with the first generation settlers who were now mostly above 60 years of age.

“They were already (Felda) settlers from the beginning and thus it will be difficult to change their mindset. But they are landowners and if we can get a larger acreage to be managed for them professionally, we are confident of obtaining higher yields.

“The profits can be distributed according to the size of the land they contribute. They (settlers) can work with the management on the running of these estates or obtain income based on their land size,” he told a press conference after launching the Felda Settlers Day 2019 celebration in Felda Selancar 3 here today.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, Felda general manager Datuk Dr Othman Omar and Felda Settlers head Sulong Jamil Mohamed Shariff.

Dr Mahathir said that he was of the view that this should have been done some time back and towards this end, Felda would embark on this model where the settlement is at least 404 hectares in size.

The Felda management, the Prime Minister said, also should no longer depend solely on oil palm or rubber as was being practised now so that the settlers’ income was not badly affected when the prices of the commodities dropped.

“Once merged, the size of the estate will be as much as 1,000 or 2,000 acres (equivalent to 404 or 808 hectares) and from this, we might be able to take 80 hectares to plant other crops...like in Pahang, where the land is fertile, water melon and pineapples can be cultivated here.

“We want to avoid depending on a single crop by planting crops that have a higher demand domestically and internationally, apart from helping the nation’s supply chain,” he said. — Bernama