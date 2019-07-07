Bersatu to pick a division head as Sarawak chief, Redzuan says

Sarawak PBBM coordinator Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof (in black suit) speaking to reporters, July 7, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will pick one of its Sarawak chapter’s divisional heads to be state chairman, party coordinator for Sarawak Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof said today.

He said the party’s central leadership will decide who among the divisional heads is most suitable to be the chapter’s chairman.

“There are factors which the leadership will take into account, such as experience and leadership traits, among the divisional heads,” he told reporters here.

He said the party will only pick a divisional head as the chapter chairman.

Asked for the delay in appointing the chairman of the chapter which was launched in December last year, Redzuan said it should not be done in a hurry.

He said choosing the right person to be the chapter’s chairman is important as he will be the one to lead in strengthening the party’s position in the state.

“We also want to make sure that our party is able to work alongside other Pakatan Harapan component parties in Sarawak, such as DAP, PKR and Amanah,” Redzuan, who is also the federal entrepreneur development minister, said.

He said he has held discussions with the chapter’s leaders on how to strengthen the party, especially at the grassroots level.

“It is important that we strengthen ourselves as we believe that the Sarawak state election may be called by the end of next year,” he said.

He said he has asked the divisional leaders to get themselves to face the state election.

Redzuan also dismissed claims that the party’s entry in Sarawak is to further disunite Sarawakians who are already in peninsula-based parties like DAP, PKR and Amanah, and the local parties like PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP.

“Our entry is to unite the Bumiputera in Sarawak,” he said.