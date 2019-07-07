Bersatu minister denies Guan Eng interfering in party affairs

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks at the 2019 DAP National Conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, July 7 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was not interfering in the internal affairs of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia over who can be members, party leader Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof stressed today.

The federal minister also said there is no reason why a person who has repented of any wrongdoing cannot be admitted as a PPBM member.

“He is not interfering in our affairs, but only expressing his views. But we have our own views,” he told reporters, referring to Lim.

Redzuan said the party welcomes all Umno members who wish to join it as expressed by party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday.

He said Umno members, however, must not do things that can destroy Bersatu after they have become its members.

Yesterday, Lim had hoped that Bersatu leadership would be consistent with its earlier decision on accepting members from other parties.

According to him, DAP would stick to the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council consensus that that any leader found to have been involved in corruption would not be accepted.

On Friday, Dr Mahathir called on all local Malay political parties to join his pary to strengthen the position of the Malays.

Dr Mahathir had said in the past there was only one Malay political party namely Umno, but because of their greed for positions, today the Malays have been divided into six parties.