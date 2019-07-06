Two killed when car ploughs under tanker in Rompin

Rompin district police chief DSP Zainal Omar Mahamud said that the bodies were sardined inside the Naza Kia car which ploughed under the tanker in the incident at 6.15am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, July 6 — Two men were killed after the car they were in ended up crushed under a palm oil tanker in a mishap at the 128th Kilometre Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, Muadzam Shah in Rompin near here, today.

Rompin district police chief DSP Zainal Omar Mahamud said that the bodies were sardined inside the Naza Kia car which ploughed under the tanker in the incident at 6.15am.

The victims were businessman, Ridzuan Chua, 33, from Jalan Berserah, who sat in the front passenger seat, and the driver of the car who had yet to be identified as no identification documents were found on his body.

‘’The crash was believed to have taken place when the car, which was heading to Segamat from Kuantan, skidded into the opposing lane into the tanker’s path.

‘’The impact threw both vehicles to the road shoulder with the badly mangled car under the tanker,’’ he said when contacted here today.

Zainal Omar said that the 55-year-old driver of the tanker from Felda Selancar 4, Rompin was unhurt.

He said that the bodies were sent to the Muadzam Shah Hospital for post mortems and investigation was made under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relation officer Anuar Hassan said two excavators and two cranes were summoned to extricate the car from under the tanker before the bodies of the victims could be taken out. — Bernama