Sarawak Labour Dept to help recovering addicts find jobs

The Department of Labour Sarawak (JTKSwk) will co-operate with the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) in the effort to provide job opportunities to former participants of its treatment, medical and rehabilitation programmes. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 6 — The Department of Labour Sarawak (JTKSwk) will co-operate with the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) in the effort to provide job opportunities to former participants of its treatment, medical and rehabilitation programmes.

Its deputy director Sulaiman Ismail said that JTKSwk would adopt this approach to ensure those who had undergone rehabilitations at NADA would obtain employment if they had skill qualifications.

“JTKSwk also intend to hold co-operation with the Social Welfare Department to organise such a programme to provide jobs from the handicapped group this year,” he told reporters at the JobsMalaysia Career carnival at the Sarawak UTC here today.

He was confident JTKSwk could provide 11,000 jobs statewide for job seekers including degree holders and school leavers this year in various sectors.

On the carnival, he said that more than 3,000 visitors were expected today where 1,324 vacant jobs were offered by 20 employers including in the manufacturing, service and digitalisation sectors.

Sulaiman also urged job seekers with degree qualifications and school leavers to grab the opportunities offered today, most of which were required to be promptly filled.

The JobsMalaysia Career Carnival programme was the fifth organised by JTKSwk this year after it was held in Mukah (February 23), Lawas (March 9), Kuching (March 28) and Bintulu (April 6).

Meanwhile, Legoland Malaysia Resort Human Resources manager Murni Masrom said that the Johor-based company had 100 job vacancies, including 25 for lifeguards at its water park.

The company was looking into tapping the labour force in Sarawak, especially, to be hired as lifeguards, as the locals here were known to be skilful swimmers, a basic requirement for the job, she said when met by Bernama at the Legoland Malaysia Resort’s booth.

Among other vacancies were for the posts of mechanical and electrical technicians, reservation executives, profit protection analyst and frontliners. — Bernama