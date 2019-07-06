Rampaging elephants flatten car, destroy garage and crops in Kluang

KLUANG, July 6 — Loud noises and a sound like zinc being trampled woke Afian Kamin, 36, of Kampung Sri Timur from his slumber early this morning, prompting him to investigate and discover two elephants in front of his house.

“I felt shock and terror when I saw the two elephants right in front of the house. I watched helplessly as they trashed the garage. By this time, my wife, mother-in-law and two children had also woken up,” he said about the 1am incident.

With a foreboding feeling in their hearts, they began to pray for their own safety, he said, and after about an-hour-and-a-half, the elephants left.

The roof of his Proton Saga FLX was flattened when the garage was destroyed, and the banana trees, coconut and oil palms didn’t survive either.

“In the 12 years I’ve lived here, this is the first time elephants have attacked our home.

“Us villagers are now worried because the elephants have become bold and are now crossing into the village. Before this it was just the farms,” he said, adding he has made a police report.

Peninsular Malaysia Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) Johor director, Salman Saaban, told Bernama they will investigate and get the Kluang district office to monitor the situation. — Bernama