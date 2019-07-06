Guan Eng: DAP hopes Bersatu consistent on acceptance of new members

Lim Guan Eng said DAP hopes that Bersatu leadership will be consistent with its earlier decision on accepting members from other parties. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — DAP hopes that the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership will be consistent with its earlier decision on accepting members from other parties.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said Bersatu had taken in several Umno leaders except for certain leaders found to have been involved in bribery cases or the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) scandal.

According to him, DAP would stick to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council consensus that that any leader found to have been involved in corruption would not be accepted.

“I have not read Tun’s (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) statement yet, I am just referring to what had happened before this and what I am saying is consistent with what I had mentioned earlier,” he told reporters here today. .

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman called on all local Malay political parties to join Bersatu to strengthen the position of the Malays.

Dr Mahathir said in the past there was only one Malay political party namely Umno, but because of their greed for positions, today the Malays have been divided into six parties. — Bernama