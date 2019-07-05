Sarawak MACC says awaiting instructions from HQ to act on cases involving high profile individuals

Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor said his office would investigate the matter if there were reports lodged. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 5 — The Sarawak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is awaiting further instructions from its headquarters over allegations involving certain high profile individuals in the state involved in corruption.

“We have handed over the latest information on the claims to the headquarters and so far, have not received any instruction on action to be taken,” said Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor.

He said his office would investigate the matter if there were reports lodged.

However, if the reports concerned high profile individuals, the matter would be referred to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya first, he told reporters after a media conference on “Semarak Pertiwiku” musical theatre here today.

Razim said this in response to media reports yesterday which said more than 50 reports on corruption, including those which allegedly involved high profile personalities, had been lodged with the state MACC. — Bernama