Police arrest 22 for drug possession in Ampang

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said they comprised 20 males and two females aged between 21 and 53 years. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Police detained 22 individuals for possession of various types of drugs around Kampung Tasek Permai and Lembah Jaya Selatan in Ampang near here in an operation codenamed ‘Op Sarang’ carried out for three days beginning last Wednesday.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said they comprised 20 males and two females aged between 21 and 53 years.

“The police also seized drug pills comprising Eramine 5 weighing 0.99 gram, syabu (13.54 gram) as well as ganja (4.1 gram) with all the drugs estimated to be valued at more than RM2,000,” he said when contacted by Bernama, tonight.

He said police also confiscated 87 litres of ketum water valued at RM870 in the operation conducted by a police team from the Narcotic Crimes Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters. — Bernama