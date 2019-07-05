Negri Sembilan to carry out ‘Op Kimia’ on chemical factories soon, says exco

Fire and Rescue Department personnel take water samples from the site of a chemical dump in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang March 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

TAMPIN, July 5 — The Negri Sembilan government together with the Department of Environment (DoE) will conduct ‘Op Kimia’ on the existing chemical factories soon to ensure they comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan told Bernama the operations would be more focused on the factories which use and produce chemical substances.

“This move is to prevent a similar incident to what happened in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, Johor. So far, there has been no incidents or issues connected to chemical pollution in this state, but we must take preventive measures before a bigger problem occurs.

“We have identified 81 premises in the state which are registered with the DoE but there are likely more as there are some which are not registered with the DoE.

“So, we will check with the local council to identify these unregistered factories,” he said at the closing ceremony of a seminar on Compliance of the Environment Quality Act 1974 and Regulations for the Tampin, Rembau and Kuala Pilah districts here.

The operations will be carried out after a meeting with the local council and relevant government agencies, he said. — Bernama