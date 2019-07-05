High Court sets July 12 for decision on Tajuddin’s application to strike out suit by Pua, Loke

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman filed the application last May 8 on grounds that the words he uttered did not refer to the plaintiffs’ post or profession. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The High Court here today set July 12 to decide on an application by Pasir Salak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to strike out a suit filed by Damansara Member of Parliament Tony Pua Kiam Wee and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook over his claim that DAP sought to do away with the monarchy system in the country.

Lawyer Farhan Haziq Mohamad, representing Loke and Pua, said that the date was fixed by judicial commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar after hearing submissions from both parties.

Tajuddin was represented by lawyer Datuk Hasnal Reza Merican.

Tajuddin filed the application last May 8 on grounds that the words he uttered did not refer to the plaintiffs’ post or profession.

Pua, who is political secretary to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, and Loke, who is Seremban Member of Parliament, filed the suit against Tajuddin last March 20 over a speech he made at Kampung Jawa on the eve of the Sungai Kandis by-election on August 3 last year.

They claimed Tajuddin, in his speech, said that they were Christians and together with their colleagues in DAP, were working to spread the religion and also abolish the monarchy system.

Pua and Loke also claimed that they were alleged by Tajuddin to be working to establish a system of government like Singapore where there was no king or sultan.

They said Tajuddin’s speech was reported by news portal Malaysiakini on the same day with the title “Tajuddin fires ‘Christian DAP’ salvo to close BN’s Sg Kandi’s campaign” and was shared 9,400 times.

In their statement of claim, Pua and Loke also claimed that Tajuddin’s statement gave the impression that they were using their position to advance their personal political agenda.

They said the speech by Tajuddin was made with malicious intent to tarnish their reputation in politics and therefore seeking an injunction to stop Tajuddin from publishing the defamatory word and also an apology.

They are also seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama