225 areas in Pahang may have toxic waste, authorities say

KUANTAN, July 5 — The Pahang government has identified 225 areas which may have toxic waste, said state Tourism, Environment, Plantations and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin today.

The districts of Kuantan and Jerantut possess the highest numbers at 69 and 67 respectively, followed by Cameron Highlands (28), Temerloh (26), Bentong (7), Bera (6), Pekan (6), Raub (5), Lipis (4), Rompin (4) and Maran (3) — the spots were identified through satellite readings conducted by the Malaysian Remote Sensing Agency (MRSA).

In this connection, Mohd Sharkar said the state government’s newly established Disposal of Hazardous Waste Monitoring Committee, would be conducting inspections in all the 225 areas to follow up on the satellite readings, in cooperation with all relevant state and federal bodies.

Established in May and headed by state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, the committee is also responsible for scrutinising applications to set up new factories, re-examine existing applications, undertake spot checks and put standard operating procedures into place, in the event of a contamination incident.

Mohd Sharkar was speaking to reporters at a press conference at Wisma Sri Pahang here which was also attended by Sallehuddin, as well as Malaysian Remote Sensing Agency director-general Azlikamil Napiah and state Department of Environment director Rosli Zul.

The committee is expected to take one month to come up with its findings, said Mohd Sharkar who also expressed the hope that the Federal government would set aside a special allocation to help with the high cost of cleaning up toxic waste, should the need arise. — Bernama