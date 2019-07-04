Tanker crashes into houses, car in Lahad Datu after brakes fail

The police said one of the houses was empty while occupants in the other managed to escape. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LAHAD DATU, July 4 — A tanker truck crashed into two houses, a pillow stall and a car at Kampung Membatu, Jalan Membatu-Tungku near here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in the incident at 9.30am, the 40-year-old driver who was heading to Felda Sahabat jumped out of the vehicle after realising the brakes were not functioning.

As a result, the lorry, which was descending a hill, skidded and veered to the right before crashing into the stall, two houses, and a Proton Saga parked at the roadside.

“One of the houses was empty while occupants in the other managed to escape,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Nasri said the lorry driver suffered minor injuries and no casualties were reported in the incident. The case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama