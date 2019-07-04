Oil and gas worker crushed to death in Sitiawan

The accident occurred at an oil and gas company in Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan. — Reuters file pic

LUMUT, July 4 — A 29-year-old man was crushed to death when a one-tonne concrete slab collapsed while working at an oil and gas company in Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan here yesterday.

Manjung police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hanif Othman said police received a distress call on the incident from the company at 3.57pm and found the victim was crushed while he was installing steelworks.

The victim suffered injuries on the head and body and his remains were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for post-mortem,” he said, adding there were no criminal elements found in this case. — Bernama