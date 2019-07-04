Four men plead guilty to raping 15-year-old girl in Terengganu

The four men were charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 4 — Four men pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court today to raping a 15-year-old girl in a village in Bandar Permaisuri last month.

Muhammad Amirul Arif Baharom, 20; Mohd Fakhruddin Anuar, 24; Mohd Shah Firdaus Hassan, 21; and Muhammad Hairi Mustapha, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges after they were read out to them before Judge Wan Azimah Yaacob.

Muhammad Amirul Arif, Mohd Fakhruddin and Mohd Shah Firdaus were alleged to have raped the girl between 7pm and 11pm on June 22.

Muhammad Amirul Arif was also charged with raping her at the same location at about 8am on June 27.

All of them were charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Muhammad Hairi was also charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 with “touching any part of the body of a child”, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Wan Azimah allowed the accused bail of RM7,000 each pending sentencing on Aug 18.

DPP Zulfazliah Mahmud prosecuted while all the accused were represented by counsel Muhamad Ramlan Taib. — Bernama