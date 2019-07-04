Deputy IGP warns Kedah religious vigilantes against nabbing Muslim couples suspected of khalwat

It is understood Skuad badar is seeking to make a comeback by registering itself with the Registrar of Societies, after its president Azhar Mohamad (pic) was apprehended by the police in January. — Picture via Facebook/Azhar Mohamad At

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Federal police today issued a warning to a Kedah-based group known for nabbing amorous Muslim couples not to act against the law amid reports that it is seeking to make a comeback.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor warned the vigilante group to not break any laws by seeking out Muslims engaging in khalwat (close proximity) or adultery.

Addressing the president of Skuad Badar Azhar Mohamad, he said members of the group known as Skuad Badar are not religious enforcement officers and have no powers to act on their own.

“It should be stressed that any group not registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is considered an illegal organisation, and the relevant action will be taken against them,” Mazlan said in a statement.

It is understood the Kedah-based group is seeking to make a comeback by registering itself with the RoS, after Azhar was apprehended by the police in January.

The 46-year old former military man and six other members of his group were then brought to court in February, and charged with being part of an illegal organisation.

However Azhar had gone on record previously to insist his group did not violate any laws in carrying out their activities to prevent vice among Muslims.