The crane crushed a Proton Wira at a construction site beside Holiday Villa Hotel in Johor Baru yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 4 — A crane fell and crushed a Proton Wira at the construction site beside Holiday Villa Hotel yesterday.

Johor Baru South police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais in a statement said there was no casualty in the 12.20pm incident.

He said a police team cordoned off the area and the contractor concerned was making efforts to remove the crane.

The case is being investigated under Road Traffic Rules 94 LN 170/59. — Bernama