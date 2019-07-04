Court sets Aug 6 hearing for late Abdul Manan’s wife in 1MDB forfeiture suit

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim informed the court that the prosecution applied to replace former Paya Besar Member of Parliament and Umno division head Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail’s name with that of his wife because Abdul Manan had died. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The High Court here today set August 6 to hear an objection by the wife of former Paya Besar Member of Parliament and Umno division head Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail against the prosecution’s application to replace her late husband’s name with hers in the forfeiture claim to recover money allegedly misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date after lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali, representing Datin Seri Rohiza Ahmad, informed the court that his client objected to the change as she would be an intervener in the notice filed by the prosecution.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim informed the court that the prosecution applied to replace Abdul Manan’s name with that of his wife because Abdul Manan had died.

“The application to replace Abdul Manan’s name and inserting the name of Datin Seri Rohiza Ahmad in the said notice is based on a court order where Rohiza is the beneficiary of Abdul Manan’s assets,” she said.

Last June 31, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Latheefa Koya announced that it had filed 41 civil forfeiture suits to recover RM270 million belonging to 1MDB that was disbursed from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank account. — Bernama