Witness: Ku Nan claimed RM2m was ‘political donation’ for by-elections

Datuk Mohd Hasbi Jaafar is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor asserted that a RM2 million cheque deposited into his Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd’s account in 2016 was a “political donation”, a senior executive confirmed during the former minister’s trial.

Tadmansori Holdings chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Hasbi Jaafar, 55, is the sixth prosecution witness in Tengku Adnan’s trial for allegedly taking a RM2 million bribe from a developer.

Mohd Hasbi confirmed that a RM2 million cheque dated June 14, 2016 and issued by property developer Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd was deposited into Tadmansori Holdings’ bank account.

However, he testified that he never handled the cheque personally.

“I only knew the cheque had been banked in after I received a cheque deposit slip through WhatsApp from Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan,” he told the High Court today.

When cross-examined by Tengku Adnan’s lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Mohd Hasbi confirmed that he had phoned and spoke with Tengku Adnan after receiving a copy of the June 14, 2016 cheque deposit receipt through WhatsApp messaging service.

“I said I had received a copy through WhatsApp, I asked to confirm it went in Tadmansori Holdings,” Mohd Hasbi said.

Tan then asked if the former minister said during the conversation that the money was a political donation for the two by-elections, to which Mohd Hasbi answered in the affirmative.

They were referring to the twin by-elections in Sungai Besar in Selangor and Kuala Kangsar in Perak on June 18, 2016, which Mohd Hasbi had confirmed he was aware of.

Deputy public prosecutor Rullizah Abdul Majid then asked the Tadmansori COO to elaborate on the political donation remark.

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor waves to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Mohd Hasbi explained that the RM2 million cheque had to be categorised as an advance payment by Tengku Adnan as the company’s shareholder for accounting purposes.

“What I said is that after the communication and we understand the deposit of money as political donation, but just the treatment, we have to assume it as amount that was advanced to the company,” he said.

Mohd Hasbi confirmed that he did not tell the investigating officer regarding the political donation remark when his statement was being recorded for this case.

When Tan asked if the investigating officer had inquired whether Tengku Adnan told him the RM2 million was a political donation, Mohd Hasbi replied in the negative.

Earlier, Mohd Hasbi, who has been working in Tadmansori Holdings for 24 years, confirmed to Tan that he has known Tengku Adnan for the same duration and that he knew the latter was active in politics especially in Umno with high-ranking positions in the party.

Tan: Do you know because of the positions he held in Umno especially as Federal Territories Umno chief, Umno secretary-general, he frequently made cash advances to Umno to manage Umno’s party affairs?

Mohd Hasbi: Yes, I have heard before. Yes, I’m aware.

Tan: Cash advances to Umno include to pay Umno staff salaries and by-election?

Mohd Hasbi: Yes.

MORE TO COME