Tourism Ministry woos airlines to Malaysia with incentive

SEPANG, July 3 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is currently in talks with at least eight airlines to attract them to serve the Malaysia route by offering incentives under the Joint International Development Tourism Programme (JIDTP).

Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said Tourism Malaysia, an agency under the ministry, collaborated with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to put some RM20 million in the fund under the JIDTP in an effort to boost Malaysian tourism and increase international tourist arrivals.

He disclosed that the current take up rate from local and foreign airline operators for the fund is 32 per cent since the incentive was announced this year.

Airlines that have participated in the fund include AirAsia, Malindo Air, Air Busan (Korea), Condor Airlines (Germany), China Airlines and Royal Brunei Airlines, he said.

“In our list we have eight airlines (in discussions), but it’s still confidential. We hope this September we will have a new airline from the Middle East coming here,” he said after welcoming the inaugural AirArabia flight to Malaysia here today.

MAHB Group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said under the JITDP, MAHB hopes to bring more foreign airlines not only to Kuala Lumpur International Airport but also to smaller airports in the country.

“MAHB will continue to offer appropriate airline support programmes to facilitate growth and collaborate with stakeholders such as tourism bodies and related parties through joint missions and joint marketing programmes,” he said. — Bernama