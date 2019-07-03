Skeletal remains in Jempol water tank confirmed to be that of missing UiTM student

Muhammad Aiman Hakim, a final year student of the UiTM Faculty of Computer Science and Mathematics, was reported missing last July. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JEMPOL, July 3 — The skeletal remains found in the water tank at Felda Palong 12 here on March 25, have been confirmed to be that of Muhammad Aiman Hakim Mat Ani, 22, a student of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Raub, Pahang, who went missing about a year ago.

Jempol District Police Chief Supt Muhd Nur Hishamuddin Hashim in a statement here today said this was based on a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test conducted on the remains to ascertain its identity.

“The result of the test has been made known to the victim’s family. The DNA testing had taken time as the skeletal remains were not intact and believed to have been in the water tank for a long time,” he said.

It was earlier reported that human skeletal remains were found floating in a water tank owned by Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (SAINS) at Felda Palong 12 here.

Muhammad Aiman Hakim, a final year student of the UiTM Faculty of Computer Science and Mathematics, was reported missing on July 9 last year. — Bernama