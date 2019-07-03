Selangor sultan chairs Conference of Rulers’ meeting

The two-day 254th meeting of the Conference of Rulers began today at Istana Negara. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The two-day 254th meeting of the Conference of Rulers began today at Istana Negara, chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who earlier also took the salute before an inaugural guard-of-honour at the main square of the palace.

The introduction of the guard-of-honour, mounted by three officers and 103 men of the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment, is on the initiative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Today’s meeting was attended by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail; Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Kelantan was represented by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, and Pahang, by the Tengku Muda of Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the meeting.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective mentri besar and the Yang Dipertua Negeri, by the respective chief ministers.

Yesterday, the Malay Rulers held a pre-council meeting at Istana Negara. — Bernama