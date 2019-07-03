Man stabs wife four times before attempting to commit suicide in Melaka

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said in the 9.30am incident, the victim, Samnah Mohamed, 55, died at the scene after being stabbed four times by her husband using a kitchen knife. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 3 — A former army personnel is believed to have stabbed himself after he killed his wife in an incident at Taman Seri Duyong Phase Two here this morning.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said in the 9.30am incident, the victim, Samnah Mohamed, 55, died at the scene after being stabbed four times by her husband using a kitchen knife.

“The woman who had four stab wounds, two in front and two at the back, was found lying next to her husband who was also injured in the stomach after he tried to commit suicide.

“Initial investigations found the couple had a quarrel before the 56-year-old man stabbed the victim,” he told reporters when met at the scene here today.

He said the quarrel which began in the kitchen proceeded to the garage before the incident was discovered by their 25-year-old son who had finished bathing.

Afzanizar, said the suspect who sustained serious injuries in the stomach is now being treated at Melaka Hospital and police also seized a 23 centimetre knife believed used in the incident.

According to him, the man holds a psychiatric treatment card but police are still determining his last treatment apart from two previous records under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft and a drug related offence.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the body of the murder victim had been brought to Melaka Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama