KL dad accused of child abuse pleads not guilty

The 34-year-old man was charged with abusing his three children, two girls aged nine and seven and a boy aged 10, at a house in Sentul on June 17. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A tour guide pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of abusing his children, causing them injuries on their buttocks and hands.

The 34-year-old father entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

He was charged with abusing the three children, two girls aged nine and seven and a boy aged 10, at a house in Sentul here at about 8pm on June 17.

The charge framed under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 read together with Section 34 of the same Act, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail of not more than 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan did not offer any bail as he feared the accused would abuse the children further.

Counsel Lee Tee Kiat representing the accused appealed to the court to grant bail as his client has six children, a wife and his 70-year-old father to support.

Rohatul Akmar then allowed the accused to be released RM15,000 bail with one surety for all the charges and fixed August 8 for mention.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station every fortnight and to refrain from harassing the victims and witnesses until disposal of the case. — Bernama