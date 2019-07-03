DoE orders Nilai factory to stop operations for 14 days for allegedly disposing of chemical waste in unauthorised area

NILAI, July 2 — An aluminium processing plant here which has not been complying with prescribed procedures has been directed to stop operations for 14 days after it was found to release what is believed to be liquid chemical waste.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the directive was issued by the Department of Environment (DoE) Negri Sembilan which found the plant, that has been operating for five years, disposing of chemical waste in an unauthorised area.

“Preliminary investigations found that the plant was releasing what is believed to be chemical waste into a pond located behind the plant. The depth of the pond is estimated to be one metre and the size about one hectare.

“The waste disposal has caused the trees around the area to die and if left unattended it will affect the environment in the region,” he told reporters after inspecting the Pajam industrial estate near here, today.

State DoE director Norhazni Mat Sari was also present during the inspection.

In addition, Veerapan said the plant was also directed to clean up the waste and if it failed to do so the shut down period would be extended.

“DoE is investigating the matter further before bringing it to court and action will be taken under Section 34B and 25 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” he said.

Veerapan said the DoE would also send samples of the liquid waste to the Chemistry Department to identify the type of chemicals contained in the waste. — Bernama