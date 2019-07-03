Deputy minister Marzuki explains statement over Pulau Batu Puteh

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya explained today that his statement yesterday with regard to Pulau Batu Puteh was on the implementation of the 2008 judgment of the ICJ and not to stake a claim for the rocky outcrop. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya explained today that his statement yesterday with regard to Pulau Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca) was on the implementation of the 2008 judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and not to stake a claim for the rocky outcrop.

He said his statement was clear about the government’s commitment to implement the ICJ judgment in the matter of sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah (Middle Rocks) and Tubir Selatan (South Ledge).

“The issue I talked about is for us to go ahead with the implementation of the ICJ judgment through the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Technical Committee. My statement was clear and there was no statement on reclaiming (Pulau) Batu Puteh,” he said.

The two countries established the joint technical committee or MSJTC to implement the 2008 judgment of the ICJ in the matter of sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah and Tubir Selatan.

Marzuki said Malaysia will host the eighth meeting of the MSJTC which is expected to take place in October. So far, seven MSJTC meetings have been held in the process of negotiating the maritime border demarcation in the area of Pulau Batu Puteh and Batuan Tengah.

On May 23, 2008, the ICJ awarded sovereignty over Pulau Batu Puteh to Singapore, ruled that Batuan Tengah belongs to Malaysia and concluded that sovereignty over Tubir Selatan belongs to the State in whose territorial waters it lies. — Bernama