Cause of Pasir Gudang health issue yet to be ascertained, Johor exco says

File photo showing emergency services staff attend to students with reported breathing difficulties at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar in Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 3 — The Johor government has not been able to ascertain that health issues in Pasir Gudang are caused by improper disposal of toxic waste by burying under the soil by the factories.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said this was based on the investigations conducted by the technical and scientific committee pertaining to the case that have yet to reach any conclusion.

“Thus far, we have yet to reach any conclusion because we still cannot find the source.

“We can’t find the source because there is no evidence to link the source with blood tests and urine samples taken from the victims,” he told the media on the sideline of the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Tan was commenting on statement issued by a chemical engineering professor today, claiming that chemical waste could have been dumped underground all over Pasir Gudang by the factories for years.

In his statement, as reported by the media, the professor further claimed that over time, the underground water in the area was probably saturated with chemical waste before it seeped through the ground to the surface to form the toxic fumes. — Bernama