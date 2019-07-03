Anwar: Zahid’s return to Umno shows party is not ‘steady’ yet

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 23, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s return as Umno president shows that the party is not on steady ground, says PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“That is Umno’s internal decision, it would not disturb the position of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“But this shows that Umno is not steady yet, and what has been given before did not receive support,” he said, referring to Umno Deputy President Datuk Mohamad Hassan tenure as the acting president, who may not have received proper support from party members.

Anwar was speaking to the press at the PKR headquarters here today, after the party’s political bureau meeting.

The PKR president also quips several times that he has “quit” from Umno in 1998, drawing laughter from the press.

Zahid recently announced that he has returned to his duties as Umno president after taking garden leave in December last year following pressure from grassroots members and even from the party own supreme council members after several Umno lawmakers had defected to PH.

In his absence, Mohamad or fondly known as Tok Mat has led the party in three successful by-elections and even formalise ties with once rival PAS.