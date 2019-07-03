Accounts staff denies business dealings between RM2m giver and Ku Nan’s investment firm

Tadmansori Holdings assistant accounting and finance manager Rabiatul Adawiyah Sobri is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Aset Kayamas had no business dealings with Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s investment firm Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd even though the latter company received a RM2 million cheque on the Umno man’s behalf in 2016, the High Court heard today.

But Rabiatul Adawiyah Sobri, assistant manager of accounting and finance at Tadmansori Holdings and the fifth prosecution witness in Tengku Adnan’s bribery trial, confirmed that a RM2 million cheque dated June 14, 2016 and issued by Aset Kayamas was successfully banked into Tadmansori Holdings’ CIMB bank account, basing this on the company’s bank account statement for June 2016.

“Regarding Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd, I confirm that Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd does not have any business dealings with that company,” she testified.

Former Federal Territories minister Tengku Adnan, popularly known as Ku Nan, is charged with taking RM2 million in a bribe from Aset Kayamas that was deposited into Tadmansori Holdings’ bank account.

Rabiatul Adawiyah also said she had recorded the RM2 million deposit into Tadmansori Holdings in an accounting document called a journal voucher dated June 30, 2016.

In the journal voucher that she had prepared, Rabiatul Adawiyah said she had recorded the RM2 million as a payment to Tadmansori Holdings by Tengku Adnan as the company’s shareholder.

Rabiatul Adawiyah also referred to a general ledger for 2016 which recorded money that came in and out during that year for Tadmansori Holdings, explaining that she recorded the RM2 million as Tengku Adnan’s payment to offset his “debt” from cash advances to him from the company.

“It means in 2016, the shareholder has debt to company, so when there is money that came in, we will reduce the money owed to the company. We offset the shareholder’s account to the company,” she said.

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

She acknowledged that Tengku Adnan had both loaned money to Tadmansori Holdings, and borrowed money from the company.

Under questioning from Tengku Adnan’s defence lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Rabiatul Adawiyah confirmed that both the June 2016 journal voucher and the 2016 general ledger did not record the RM2 million as payment by Aset Kayamas.

She added that any arrangement that Tengku Adnan had with third parties is not within her knowledge.

Tadmansori Holdings chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Hasbri Jaafar, who testified as the sixth prosecution witness after Rabiatul Adawiyah, told the court that Tengku Adnan had informed him that the RM2 million cheque was a “political donation” for two by-elections held on June 18, 2016.

Mohd Hasbri had said Tadmansori Holdings’ accounting treatment for the RM2 million was to categorise it as a cash advance from Tengku Adnan to the company.

He had acknowledged that he was aware that Tengku Adnan had made cash advances to Umno due to his high-ranking party positions for the management of Umno’s party affairs, including for by-elections and the salaries of Umno staff.

MORE TO COME