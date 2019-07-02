Stand by our president, Umno veep tells members at Zahid’s return

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he welcomed Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's (pic) return with an open heart and called on other party leaders to do the same. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Umno members must fully unite behind Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi now that the president has ended his self-imposed leave from party duties, vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

The Johor party leader said only through solidarity would Umno advance to reclaim its position as the ruling power once more.

“We must work together to avoid anything that could cause speculation and weaken the party.

“Umno needs to prove to all members, supporters and the public that it’s rejuvenation agenda is its first priority and not the other petty things that could cause internal strife,” he said in a statement.

Khalid said he welcomed Zahid’s return with an open heart and called on other party leaders to do the same.

“I give my full support and commitment to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as president and I hope others will continue to fight so that Umno will rise and be the platform and voice for all Malaysians again,” he said.

Zahid went on garden leave six months ago after a slew of exits from some of its elected representatives and members.

The Bagan Datuk MP has the highest number of charges — 87 from corruption to abuse of power — among Umno leaders, topping even its ex-president and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Deputy president Datuk Mohamed Hasan was appointed acting president while Zahid was on leave.