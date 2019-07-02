Myanmar man brought to court over death of girl struck by ceiling fan in Ampang

It is learnt that Hairul Amin would be charged under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing the child to physical injury, and faced a maximum fine of RM50,000, or jail for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A Myanmar man was brought to the Ampang Sessions Court here today to face a charge in connection with the death of a two-year-old girl who was struck by a ceiling fan.

However, the charge was not read out to Hairul Amin Harul Rushid, 24, as he could not understand either the Malay or English language.

Following which, deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak requested a new date for the presence of a Burmese interpreter.

Judge Norhazani Hamzah then set July 17 to mention the case.

No bail was allowed for the accused, who is unemployed.

It is learnt that Hairul Amin would be charged under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for exposing the child to physical injury, and faced a maximum fine of RM50,000, or jail for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The media recently reported on the death of a two-year-old girl who died due to injuries sustained after she was accidentally struck by a ceiling fan.

According to the report, the girl was tossed by a relative while playing at the victim’s house at Tasik Tambahan Ampang, Ampang here. — Bernama