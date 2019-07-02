Mukhriz says Bersatu mulling letting Dr M, Muhyiddin and himself unopposed in party polls

Kedah Mentri Besar and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The top three leadership posts of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will likely be uncontested in its inaugural party election, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today.

Mukhriz, himself the deputy president whose post may be unopposed, said the suggestion was recently raised by party division leaders.

“The word we hear coming from division leaders is that they are suggesting that the top three positions not to be contested. That is chairman, president, and deputy president.

“What it means is that if someone is nominated for those positions, then they will be allowed to contest.

“But there are suggestions on the ground discouraging anyone from contesting at least the chairmanship. It is given that we still want him as the chairman,” Mukhriz told reporters, when asked which position his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will contest.

At present Dr Mahathir holds the chairman post, while Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the president.

MORE TO COME