Ku Li: Apart from MPs, businessmen should also declare assets

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said the objection against the motion to compel MPs and their family members to declare assets was due to the flawed implementation of the matter. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Veteran Umno lawmaker Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today proposed that asset declaration should not be limited to MPs, senior government and top-ranking police officers but also include businessman.

The Gua Musang MP said the move should be extended to the businessman because “many things happen” during business transactions.

“Why do we limit to only [certain] groups? Our population is more than that, we should also investigate those who are retired. Find out those who are guilty.

“Foreign reports had reported many funds were transferred overseas. We need to look into all of this and see what we can do,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, here today.

Tengku Razaleigh, who is commonly known as Ku Li, said the objection against the motion to compel MPs and their family members to declare assets was due to the flawed implementation of the matter.

He said a specific law should be made for asset declaration to ensure firm action could be taken by the relevant authorities.

“We can’t have a standing order through a motion to compel the MPs to declare their assets. There should be a law instead and anyone who is an MP would be compelled under the law to declare assets.

“This would give a clearer picture. Personal assets and properties being held by proxies can still be seized,” he said, adding that MPs should not hide wealth through trustees and proxies as he said it is no right.

Tengku Razaleigh added that he had never failed to declare his assets since his early days as a politician, whether he was a Cabinet member or not as he had done it voluntarily.