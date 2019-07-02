After backlash, PAS No. 2 insists ‘hadith’ against asset declaration authentic

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has insisted today that an Islamic “hadith”, or sayings of Prophet Muhammad, that he cited to oppose compulsory asset decalaration for MPs was authentic.

After backlash for abusing the supposed saying, the Kubang Kerian MP now called for Muslims to avoid subscribing to just one interpretation of the scriptures.

“We have to be more open and not only hold on to one view while we brush aside the opinion of other scholars who have accepted the ‘hadith’,” he told reporters at Parliament here.

“There are many types of authentic ‘hadith’ and each place different sets of conditions. Some are rigid while others are laxed. So we cannot only accept one view.

Tuan Ibrahim explained he is not totally against the declaration the assets, but explaining that he disagreed with the motion as it compelled not only lawmakers to do so but their family members as well.

“[In the previous government], the lawmakers had declared to their party leadership but it was not published to the public. When we make it public, we have to think of the risk towards the individuals involved.

“PAS agrees that party members should declare their assets to their own party leaders,” said Tuan Ibrahim.

He also claimed that any PAS candidate would already have to not only declare their assets, but the party would also screen their behaviour, attitude, their personal practice, as well as that of their family.

“The filtering process for PAS is very strict, and this is just at the candidate level,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim claimed in Parliament yesterday that Islam forbade a declaration of wealth, but did not specify the hadith to which he was referring.

He further argued Opposition lawmakers also do not have the power to award contracts like their counterparts in the ruling coalition, which he said negated the need for them to declare their assets.

The Dewan Rakyat yesterday unanimously approved the motion compelling MPs from both sides of the political divide, as well as their wives and children, to declare their assets — despite the heavy resistance from the Opposition during the debate.