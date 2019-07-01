Mujahid says under PH, cost of managing Haj pilgrims reduced by RM58m

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa is pictured in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Accused of adopting 'creative accounting' in the management of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) funds, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa today threw the accusation back at Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Dewan Rakyat.

In doing so, Mujahid also revealed the huge disparity in the cost of managing Haj pilgrims between 2018 and 2019.

“The one who manipulated is not us. We have experts. Whoever did the 'creative accounting' is also not the government today. We inherited all that from the previous government.

“I want to give assurance here. The answer to the questions posed by Ketereh. In the first quarter of 2019, the cost to manage Haj operations, which we handled, compared to the first quarter of 2018, during which the chairman at that time is also here with us (referring to Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim), is vastly different.

“In 2018, it was as much as RM262 million. When we took over, we reduced it by RM58 million to RM204 million,” Mujahid, who is in charge of religious affairs, told the Dewan Rakyat.

Mujahid was responding to a question by Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who had accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of employing 'creative accounting' in TH’s finance management, claiming that the management of the Muslim pilgrims’ fund was causing contributors to be worried and suspicious of the approach taken by the current government.

The Parit Buntar MP also took a swipe at Annuar, saying that it was the Opposition who were anxious and worried, and not the contributors, causing BN members and Azeez to descend into a shouting match.

