Exco: 10pc of Muslims in Johor practise liberalism

Tosrin said Muslims practising liberalism comprise mainly intellectuals aged between 40 and 50. — Picture by Choo Choy May

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 1 — State Islamic Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi today revealed that 10 per cent of Muslims in Johor practise liberalism.

He said the numbers obtained from the Johor Islamic authorities showed that according to the average figures, those practising liberalism comprise mainly intellectuals, aged between 40 and 50.

Tosrin said the findings were based on investigations conducted by a special team that was set up by the Johor Islamic Affairs Department (JAINJ) to curb the liberal movement among Muslims in the state earlier this year.

He added that although the number of Muslims professing to liberalism in the state was still under control, the state government takes the matter seriously.

Tosrin said the state government will continue to focus on intelligence gathering efforts.

“At the same time, other efforts by the state government also include regular monitoring of social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype in defending Johor’s Islamic faith.

“These efforts are also carried out in the collaboration with the police Special Branch department,” he said during the Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Of late, both liberalism and pluralism have become the catchphrase used by Islamic authorities to target ideologies, organisations and also individuals that depart from the sanctioned religious narrative.

Religious conservatism in the country appears to be enjoying resurgence even as minority groups, including those advocating equal rights for the community, become more vocal.