Rise above criticisms, Warisan leaders told

SEMPORNA, June 30 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) including grassroot leaders must rise above the criticisms and condemnations hurled by the opposition, says its vice president.

Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, who is also a Sabah Deputy Chief Minister further reminded Warisan leaders that their focus should always be on serving the people.

He said party president Datuk Seri Mohd Syafie Apdal endorsed their appointments because of his confidence in their ability to perform to expectations.

“Don’t ever think that you can take your responsibility lightly because the people are counting on you,” he said while chairing a divisional meeting here today.

During the meeting, four new faces were appointed to the committee including treasurer, secretary and information chief.

For the record, Semporna has over 30,000 Warisan members or 10 per cent of the total number statewide. — Bernama