Who really wants Najib for PM again? Only Sarawak pact, not Sarawakians, says Pakatan leader

KUCHING, June 29 ― Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri should not claim to speak for rural Sarawakians as wanting Datuk Seri Najib Razak back as prime minister, state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Chong Chieng Jen said today.

Chong, who is also the federal deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, said the most Nancy could claim was to be speaking on behalf of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as one of its lawmakers.

“However, to claim that she is in the position to speak on behalf of Sarawakians and that they support Najib to be the prime minister, that is the most ridiculous.

“Not only is her assertion ridiculous, it is also insulting and bringing disrepute and shame to us Sarawakians,” he said in a statement.

Chong believes most Sarawakians do not want Najib in power any more because of a number of corruption allegations for which he is now being tried in court.

The Stampin MP claimed Nancy’s statement exposes the hidden political agenda of GPS to help Najib and his party Umno regain federal power in the next general election.

“The good side of Nancy’s statement is that it reveals the true colour of GPS and its hidden political agenda.

“If GPS wins the coming state elections, it will pave the way for Najib and Umno to make a comeback and regain federal power in the 15th general elections,” Chong said.

At a forum organised by the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Nancy claimed that rural Sarawakians want Najib back as PM.

In the May 9, 2018 federal election, the Barisan Nasional, led by Najib, lost power in Putrajaya to PH.