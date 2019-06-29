Teoh Beng Hock’s death: AG to issue statement next week

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a media interview in Putrajaya May 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers is expected to issue a statement on the investigations into the death of Teoh Beng Hock next week, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

“I leave it to the Attorney-General (Tommy Thomas). He has unofficially contacted me, saying that he will issue a comprehensive statement on the case.

“The Attorney-General has more knowledge on this and is able to explain the reclassification of Teoh’s case,” he told a press conference after launching the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) Sustainable Societies programme here today.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also refuted the allegation by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh that he was belittling Teoh’s family when he raised the issues of compensation they received.

“He (Ramkarpal Singh) probably misunderstood my earlier statement to leave it to the Attorney-General to decide on the compensation issues.

“Maybe there was a misunderstanding. Did anyone hear I said or blamed the family? Maybe he (Ramkarpal) was not present and Teoh’s family members had gone through a very long process, starting with the inquest and the Royal Commission of Inquiry,” he said.

Teoh was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the fifth-floor rooftop of Plaza Masalam after having his statement recorded at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office located at the 14th floor of the building.

He was the political secretary to the then Selangor State Executive Councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah, who is also Seri Kembangan assemblyman. — Bernama