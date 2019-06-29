Summonses from Jan 1, 2020 if no-smoking signs missing, Health Ministry tells F&B shops in last warning

A no-smoking sign is seen at a restaurant in Shah Alam January 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, June 29 — The Health Ministry (MOH) today reminded operators of restaurants to exhibit no smoking signs on their premises or face summonses from January 1.

Deputy Health Minister, Dr Lee Boon Chye said that, as such, food outlet operators and smokers, must make full beneficial use of the extension period.

“The compliance in exhibiting no smoking signs is quite high as of the 111,042 premises inspected only 26,357 did not do so.

‘‘We will only issue warnings against the errant parties during the educational enforcement period but will give out summonses from next year,’’ he told reporters after launching the 2019 Negri Sembilan Scientific Conference on Oral Health here today.

On April 25, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had announced that the educational enforcement activity period at food outlets which were gazetted as non-smoking areas had been extended for another six months until December.

The six month period prior to this was scheduled to end at the end of next month after the gazetting of food premises as no smoking areas starting from last January 1 and, subsequently, there would be no postponement of summonses on individuals who smoked in restaurants after Jan 1, next year.

In the meantime, Lee also encouraged food outlet operators to voluntarily cease the sale of cigarettes on their premises and focusing on their core business as done by the Pelita Restaurant. — Bernama