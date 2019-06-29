PR experts to share insights on tackling information overload and fake news on July 11

An advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news is pictured at a train station in downtown Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — PRCA Malaysia and media intelligence company Isentia will be hosting the Malaysia Public Relations Summit at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Bukit Kiara here on July 11.

The summit with the theme “Reputation Management: Winning Trust in Today’s Changing Mediascape” seeks to draw professionals from marketing, public relations, corporate communications and academics for insights on strategies to face disruptive approaches in industries.

“Reputation and trust are issues that are extremely challenging in today’s digital world where information overload and fake news are daily occurrences. Our theme this year truly encapsulates the challenges and market dynamics we are faced with today,” Andy PRCA Malaysia president See Teong Leng said in a statement today.

The one-day event is expected to gather about 250 delegates.

Among the speakers from Malaysia and across the region are: Datuk A Kadir Jasin, Special Advisor, Media and Communication to the Prime Minister; Datuk Wong Sai Wan, Chief Media Officer of Ancom Group of Companies and Malay Mail Editor-In-Chief; Datuk Seri Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, President of the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia; Francis Ingham, Director General of PRCA UK and Chief Executive of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation.

Other speakers include: Sutapa Bhattacharya, General Manager (Strategic Communication & Branding), Tenaga Nasional Berhad; Syed Mohammed Idid, Head of Corporate, Community and Public Engagement, PLUS Malaysia; Izlyn Ramli, Vice-President, Group Brand & Communication, Telekom Malaysia; and Leigh Wong, Head of Communications, Southeast Asia, Netflix.

Isentia is the title sponsor of the summit while The Malaysian Reserve is the media partner.

Those interested can contact: [email protected] or call 012-265 6265.

The full programme and registration form can be downloaded here.