‘On X On?’ Najib invites ‘all’ to Raya open house in Shah Alam tonight

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Facebook party invite has garnered some 14,000 ‘likes’ since it was uploaded five hours ago June 29, 2019. — Picture from Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — On a break from his ongoing SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial, Datuk Seri Najib Razak decided to throw an open party for Hari Raya Puasa today.

The former prime minister is inviting everyone to Laman Kayangan Shah Alam in Selangor for the Raya open house, which will be from 8pm until 10pm.

“All are invited. My Raya open house tonight in Shah Alam,” he posted on his Facebook page.

“On X On?” he added, using Malay slang to ask Facebook users if they wanted to join his party.

His Facebook party invite has garnered some 14,000 “likes” since it was uploaded five hours ago.

Some 8,659 Facebookers have also said they will be attending the open house.

Since his Barisan Nasional coalition’s shock defeat in the May 9 general election last year, Najib who remains Pekan MP has gone on a charm offensive, styling himself a “people’s champion” while trolling the ruling Pakatan Harapan.

In particular, he has used the catchphrase “bossku” and “Malu apa bossku?” in an attempt to endear himself to blue-collar youths, tapping on the “rempit” culture.