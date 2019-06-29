Guan Eng: Most of the sale of govt assets, projects done by open tender

Lim Guan Eng speaks for the launch of mySalam in Putrajaya January 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, June 29 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng reiterated that most of the projects and the sale of government assets have been done by open tender.

Responding to the MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s question why the Finance Ministry was now looking for an agent to sell the Malaysian consulate building in Hong Kong instead of using an open tender method, he said that to have an open tender would involve the appointment of a real property agent to conduct the open tender.

“Even the real property agent is also appointed by open tender. The entire process is by open tender unlike during the previous government. So, I do not understand why he is questioning this whole arrangement when it is done by open tender.

“We hope that Wee Ka Siong should not continue to pretend not to understand because he had pretended not to understand many times before just to play politics,” he told reporters after visiting fire victims at No 661 Jalan Batu Perempuan, Air Itam here today.

Yesterday, The Star Online reported that Wee asked whether it was the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Pakatan Harapan government to sell its assets overseas via middlemen and brokers.

Lim said the government had set the reserve price offer of the building at RM1.6 billion. — Bernama