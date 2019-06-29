Consumers Protection Act to be amended to address online cheating, says minister

The law would be amended as part of the move to address online cheating, which ranked the second highest in public complaints to the ministry. ― AFP pic

KULIM, June 29 — The Consumers Protection Act 1999 will be tabled for amendment at the Parliament sitting next week, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

He said the proposed amendment would involve the quantum of award that could be rewarded by the Consumer Claims Tribunal to consumers for losses exceeding RM25,000.

The law would be amended to provide for a higher reward for that, from RM25,000 to RM50,000, he told reporters at the ministry’s Aidilfitri Open House here today.

He said the law would be amended as part of the move to address online cheating, which ranked the second highest in public complaints to the ministry.

The highest number of complaints received by the ministry is on price hikes, he added. — Bernama