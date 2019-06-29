‘Bossku’ Najib meets over 2,000 fans, supporters at Hari Raya open house

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak takes a selfie with visitors at his Hari Raya open house at Laman Kayangan, Shah Alam June 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, June 29 — Over 2,000 fans of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak attended his Hari Raya open house celebration at Laman Kayangan Shah Alam here today.

The celebration saw many attendees not only enjoying the array of food and traditional dishes served, but also scrambling with one another to get a picture taken together with Najib.

Dressed in a maroon themed Baju Melayu, Najib spent almost the entire night entertaining guests, apart from taking pictures with fans.

Najib’s children Najwa and Norashman were also in attendance as well as Riza Aziz and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Also in attendance was Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as well as Najib’s former special officer Isham Jalil.

Since the historic May 9 polls last year, which saw the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition losing power for the first time in 60 years, Najib has gone on a charm offensive to transform himself into a people’s champion, and fervent critic and troll of the Pakatan Harapan administration.