Bersatu to amend constitution next month, ahead of party elections due some time this year, sec-gen says

MELAKA, June 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will strengthen its constitution through the process of amendments expected next month before the party elections, its secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said.

Marzuki, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, said the constitutional amendments to be made through its general meeting would involve a substantial shift in clauses in the constitution.

“These constitutional amendments are important for the party before we go about setting the branch and division election dates.

“We do not want the media to focus too much on Bersatu’s election because as a new party of over two years old, there are still many things that need to be improved,” he told reporters after officiating the Melaka Bersatu Aidilfitri open house and Melaka Bersatu Office at the Melaka International Trade Centre here yesterday.

He said this when commenting on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that the Bersatu elections due to be held this year would not be delayed.

On Thursday, Bernama reported that the Bersatu elections should be held early because the party’s administration is currently based on appointed leaders.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister and Melaka Pakatan Harapan chairman Adly Zahari and Melaka Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who is also Entrepreneur Development Minister.

Marzuki said he agreed with Dr Mahathir, who is also the Bersatu chairman, that the party’s elections should be held soon to select more aggressive leaders who better understand its struggles and are committed to expanding the party.

“As the secretary-general I will find ways to speed up party elections because what we are facing now is that many of our division leaders have previously shown little commitment to increase membership and there is also a part that restricts membership and impedes the establishment of branches,” he said.

He said this was not good for Bersatu as it stifled development of the party which has now reached nearly 500,000 members with over 2,000 branches and 198 divisions, including in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama