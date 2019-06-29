Anwar: Development must not be at expense of people’s wellbeing

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim greets members of the public at the Kedah PKR Open House and Bakar Arang State Legislative Assembly in Sungai Petani June 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, June 29 — Every effort taken by the government to develop the country should take into account the comfort of the people so as not to affect their wellbeing.

Taking into account the recent air pollution incident in Pasir Gudang, Johor, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the rampant development of factories in the district had taken a heavy toll on the people’s health.

“That experience in Johor .it was easy to develop, but the pollution has affected the health of our children. The idea of developing something should not be at the expense of something else. In the end, what did we build? Factory. And what did we sacrifice? Our children’s health.

“Therefore, we are now more meticulous on the aspects of development so as not to jeopardise comfort and health of the people,” he said in his speech at the Kedah PKR Open House and Bakar Arang State Legislative Assembly.

Also present were Kedah state executive councillor cum Bakar Arang assemblyman Ooi Tze Min and Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Johari Abdul.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Pakatan Harapan-led government should also focus on solving the problems of the people first and not just on politics.

“We must always remember whatever changes we undertake must touch the hearts of the people and people’s lives,” he added. — Bernama