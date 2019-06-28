Universiti Sains Malaysia picked for study on Penang housing and social issues

Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the study will be for the council’s reference and guidance on city planning. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 28 — The Penang Island City Council appointed Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) today to conduct a RM130,000 study on housing and social issues on the island.

The full council meeting today made the decision to select USM for the study that will focus on sustainability.

“It will be a one-year study which will be funded by allocations in the Chair for Urban Studies,” MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said in a press conference after the full council meeting.

He said the study will be for the council’s reference and guidance on city planning.

“We want to look at the infrastructure and the built environment so that we can plan projects that are sustainable and conducive for a liveable city,” he said.

Once the study is completed, the council will use its findings to guide future decision-making, he explained.

The study will start at the end of July.